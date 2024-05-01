The Weeknd Donates $2 Million to Provide 18 Million Loaves of Bread to Combat Famine in Gaza

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Canadian singer Abel Tesfaye, better known by his stage name The Weeknd, has pledged another $2 million to the World Food Programme (WFP) for their critical hunger relief efforts in war-torn Gaza.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

This latest donation comes on top of a previous $2.5 million Tesfaye contributed in December 2023. Combined, these significant contributions will provide over 1.5 million metric tons of food and benefit hundreds of thousands of Palestinians facing food insecurity.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The WFP estimates that over one million displaced Palestinians are struggling with severe food shortages following months of conflict. Tesfaye, a UN World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador, is urging his fans to join him in supporting the WFP’s Gaza relief efforts.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“We are very grateful for Abel’s continued support,” said Barron Segar, WFP USA president. “Hunger is solvable, and with funding and access, we can help these families and children.”

Related Article: The Weeknd Apologizes To Fans For Canceling LA Show Mid-Performance

The situation in Gaza is dire, with the UN reporting that nearly 30% of children under two are acutely malnourished, and 70% of the population in the north faces “catastrophic” hunger.

Tesfaye’s ongoing commitment, along with support from his fans and partners, has raised over $6.5 million for the XO Humanitarian Fund. With this latest contribution, The Weeknd is making a significant impact in the fight against hunger in Gaza.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE