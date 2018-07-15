Jermaine Dupri Addresses Rumors About Attending Janet Family Events [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 07.15.18
Jermaine Dupri talked to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” about the SoSo Def 25th Anniversary to and he’s pretty excited about it. He might be known for creating music, but a lot of people don’t know that he’s also a dancer. Dupri said,” I make my beats so I can dance, it’s in my blood.”

Gary With Da Tea couldn’t help but to ask him about Janet Jackson and if they were together during the Essence Music Festival. Dupri told everyone that he wasn’t with Janet nor did he attend Jospeh Jackson funeral. He did mention that he heard she did an amazing job at her show and is proud.

Over the next couple of years Dupri looks forward to finding new talent. He loves to work with people in the industry, but there is something about a new artist that is amazing. We can’t wait to see this SoSo Def concert and look forward to see what surprises he has in store for fans.

