Jermaine Dupri Tells How Oprah Led Him To Meeting Da Brat [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 07.13.18
Jermaine Dupri sat down with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about celebrating 25 years of the SoSo Def Record label. Him and Da Brat have been friends and worked together since the beginning of her career. Gary With Da Tea wanted to know where Dupri found Da Brat and the story was quite interesting.

Dupri was at the Oprah show and Da Brat along with TLC, Kris Kross and other artists we love were there. It was at that moment where the two created a bond and are like family now. Da Brat also mentioned that her and Oprah go way back because they met each other in Chicago. Dupri and Da Brat plan on having more success in the future together.

