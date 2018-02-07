Da Brat Looks Back On What It Was Like To Learn From Jermaine Dupri [EXCLUSIVE]

Jermaine Dupri is being inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame! He is the second hip-hop maker to ever get inducted, after Jay-Z. Dupri, who has brought us countless timeless songs, like Usher‘s “Burn” and Mariah Carey‘s “We Belong Together” and “Always Be My Baby.” He has made an incredible imprint on hip-hop and R&B and is so deserving of the high honor.

Da Brat, who is a mentee and longtime collaborater with Dupri as a part of the So So Def family, is so excited to see him win this high accolade. She couldn’t make it to the Trumpet Awards to participate in the tribute to him, but she did record a heartfelt congratulatory message for him. Brat recalls her early days of learning from him, and his “weird” genius artist ways. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

