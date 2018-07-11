Why Cam Newton Not Marrying His Girlfriend After Having 3 Children Shouldn’t Matter [EXCLUSIVE]

Cam Newton and his longtime girlfriend, Kia Proctor welcomed their 3rd child together. The internet doesn’t understand why he’s not marrying her and they keep having children. Rickey Smiley talked about how some people need to stay out of others business because they don’t know what kind of agreement the couple has.
He mentioned that people should only care about the healthy baby. In other news, IHOP told fans that IHOB was just a publicity stunt and they won’t be changing the name. Carmelo Anthony will meet with the Houston Rockets and we will have to wait to see where he ends up.
