Cam Newton & Kia Proctor Welcome Third Child

Cam Newton and Kia Proctor‘s family continues to grow.

Proctor announced on Instagram that the couple welcomed their third child on Friday, July 6, another son.

“Welcome to the world baby boy,” Proctor said in the caption of a photo of Newton holding on to her pronounced baby bump.

She didn’t share details about their son’s name just yet, but considering the names of the couples other kids, there’s no doubt that it will be a unique moniker.

Baby #3 joins Proctor’s daughter from a previous relationship, as well as big brother Chosen, born in 2015, and sister Sovereign-Dior, born in February 2017.

Proctor announced in March that she was expecting again:

Big mama 😊 A post shared by Ms. Kia (@_k1a_) on Mar 13, 2018 at 11:50am PDT

And leading up to the delivery of baby #3, Proctor shared some stunning maternity shots, as well as a family portrait:

While he hasn’t spoken publicly on the new baby (his Instagram has been pretty much bare for a while), in general, Newton revealed last year that fatherhood had changed him for the better.

“Fatherhood has been great. … I’m not as bad as I thought I was!” he said in 2017 to Yahoo Celebrity. “It’s something that a person can never really prep for, but for me I just want to be available, and it’s helped me be a better man.”

