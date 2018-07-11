Rickey Smiley Joins The “In My Feelings Challenge” [VIDEO]

If you haven’t it seen it yet everyone is doing the “In My Feelings Challenge.” The song comes from Drake’s new album “Scorpion” and it’s pretty dope. Rickey Smiley while hanging out with family decided to do It and you might want to join in.

Everyone in the video looked like they were having a good time and when they started the dance were so in sync. Rickey at the end began hopping and then everyone went to do a little freestyle. What do you think of the dance Rickey Smiley did?

