If you haven’t it seen it yet everyone is doing the “In My Feelings Challenge.” The song comes from Drake’s new album “Scorpion” and it’s pretty dope. Rickey Smiley while hanging out with family decided to do It and you might want to join in.
Everyone in the video looked like they were having a good time and when they started the dance were so in sync. Rickey at the end began hopping and then everyone went to do a little freestyle. What do you think of the dance Rickey Smiley did?
RELATED: “Booed Up” Line Dance Is About To Have Cookouts On Fire! [VIDEO]
RELATED: How The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Team Spent Their Vacation [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Opens Up About How Being On “Rickey Smiley For Real” Affected His Kids [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Jonathan McReynolds’ “Lovin’ Me” Inspires Awesome Quote “When Others Are Throwing Shade, God’s Love Will Give You Shine” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rickey Smiley Joins The “In My Feelings Challenge” [VIDEO]
- Black Tony Does The Math For Starting A T-Shirt Line [EXCLUSIVE]
- Are People Picking On “Love & Hip Hop” Star Tommie Lee? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Nas Was Put On Blast By A DJ [EXCLUSIVE]
- Jeff Johnson: “We Need To Start Having Public A** Whippings Of Racists” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Prank Call For Anyone Who Likes Redneck Humor [EXCLUSIVE]
- Cops Called On 12-Year-Old Boy On Newspaper Route
- How 50 Cent Launched A Feud And Ended Another One [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Janet Jackson Considered Suicide During Her Marriage [EXCLUSIVE]