Rickey Smiley Opens Up About How Being On “Rickey Smiley For Real” Affected His Kids [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley is a very successful comedian, radio show host and television star. He has a show on TV One titled, “Rickey Smiley For Real.” On that show he has some of his kids on it and they deal with issues every family might have.
Some of the kids after being on the show changed and it wasn’t for the good. Rickey mentioned they became addicted to social media and began acting different. Two of his other kids it has made them mature and they will definitely be back on.
Rickey believes the kids not retuning need to get their lives together and focus on school. They think they’re entitled when that is not the case. Rickey isn’t sure if his show will return, but if it does we shall see which kids make it on.
