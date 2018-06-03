CLOSE
“Booed Up” Line Dance Is About To Have Cookouts On Fire! [VIDEO]

Soul Sessions With Ella Mai

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

It ain’t a summer cookout until all the aunties come together for a good old-fashioned line dance. While Maze featuring Frankie Beverly or the “Cha Cha Slide” are the most popular go-to’s, it appears there’s a new dance in town and it’s all thanks to Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up”.

Will you be learning these steps, or nah?

Booed Up

