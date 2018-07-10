Black Tony Does The Math For Starting A T-Shirt Line [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony is back and is talking about a new business he’s about to start. Rickey Smiley tried to clown him at first because he brought up the man trying to touch him in jail. Black Tony then began talking about his t-shirt company that he wants Rickey to invest in.

He plans on charging people $4.46 for the Black Tony t-shirts and wants to have the 3 million out of the 6 million listeners to buy them. Black Tony expects Rickey to front him 274 million thousand. Rickey couldn’t help but laugh because no bank will take a check like that. Something is wrong with the math and Black Tony expressed that everyone from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” needs to invest.

