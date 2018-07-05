Woman Won’t Let Black Tony Leave After He Puts It Down [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony just keeps putting himself in these bad situations. He called up Headkrack to talk about this young lady he slept with and now she won’t let him leave. Black Tony said he put it down and now shorty is going crazy.
She came in the room because she doesn’t want Black Tony to be on the phone with another woman, but it was really Headkrack. He mentioned she blocked his car in so he can’t leave Headkrack said he would send an Uber and needed the address. In the background the girl told Black Tony she was pregnant and they had just slept together.
RELATED: Black Tony Talks About Getting His Thang Scratched By A Cat [EXCLUSIVE]
Black Tony got off the phone for a little and locked her outside the room. His phone was dying and as he was giving the address. The phone disconnected and now we have to check on Black Tony later.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Explains Why Black Tony Hasn’t Been Fired [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Why Black Tony Is Still Stranded AT LAX [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Rickey Smiley Opens Up About How Being On “Rickey Smiley For Real” Affected His Kids [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Lil TerRio Is Back: 5 Of His Most Viral Moments [VIDEO]
- Even The Lawyer Representing Meek’s Mill Judge Thinks She’s Wrong: “F***ing Awful”
- Omar Epps On What Characters He’s Portrayed Would Be Up To Now [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- A Black Woman Emerges As The True Lady Liberty On The Fourth Of July
- Chance The Rapper Proposes To Longtime Girlfriend! [VIDEO]
- Mother Says Goodbye To Daughter After Doctors Declared Girl Brain Dead Nearly 5 Years Ago
- Omar Epps Tells Why There Will Never Be A Sequel To “Love & Basketball” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Ayesha & Steph Curry Welcome Baby #3! [PHOTOS]
- A Healthy Meal Can Help With Prostate Cancer Prevention [VIDEO]