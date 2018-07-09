Why Black Tony Spent 9 Days Locked Up [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley called Black Tony to check on him and things didn’t go well. Black Tony was pissed because no one picked up his phone call. He was locked up for 9 days and couldn’t believe no one was there to help him.
Black Tony mentioned that JAHLIONSOUND picked up the phone, but couldn’t do anything to him. He began crying on the phone and told Rickey he wasn’t going to make it to work because he needed a bath. Black Tony couldn’t shower because he didn’t want anyone to try and get him.
When Rickey went to ask him a question, Black Tony raise his voice. Black Tony talked about this guy trying to flirt with him and he wasn’t happy about that. When Rickey started laughing Black Tony decided to hang up.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
