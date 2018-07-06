Black Tony Tries To Sell A Drop Top Bentley For $5000 [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony didn’t make it to work again because he was traveling so much. He told Headkrack that he was really tired and said he would come in next week. When Black Tony got back to Atlanta he went to the trap and his boo, Pumpkin had a black Bentley to sell.

Black Tony tried to sell it to Headkrack and mentioned that it only has 232 miles on it, a drop top and is sitting on 22’s. Headkrack began asking questions and Black Tony got offended and told him to stop investigating him so much. JAHLIONSOUND said if he buys it he will go to jail. Black Tony called everyone lame and hung up.

