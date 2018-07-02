Black Tony Talks About Getting His Thang Scratched By A Cat [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony promised he would come to work today, but plans got changed. He told Headkrack that he came the other day at 11am and everyone was gone. Headkrack mentioned that after they get off most of them go home.

Black Tony then began telling the story about going to the trap and then to his mom’s house. She made him fried bologna sandwiches with cheese and it really hurt his stomach. He tried to use the bathroom there, but it didn’t work out.

He then decided to go to this chick house he messes with and handled business. Black Tony ended up sleeping over and when he went to go pee her cat scratched him on his private area. He began crying and is now heading to the emergency room. We will see if Black Tony ever makes it to work.

