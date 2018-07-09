The Drake & Kanye West Mysterious Cold War Explained [EXCLUSIVE]

Headkrack over vacation got an opportunity to listen to more of Drake’s “Scorpion” and found out some valuable information. He believes that Drake on his album was talking more about Kanye West than anyone else. Both rappers tend to throw shots at each other even though they’ve worked together.

Drake was able to go to Wyoming and help Kanye and while there let him listen to his album. Headkrack believes Kanye found out that Drake had a baby and then told Pusha T. Whether rappers have beef or not they find a way to make good music and excite fans.

