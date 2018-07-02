10 Drake’s That Showed Up On “Scorpion” [EXCLUSIVE]

Drake’s album “Scorpion,” is killing it so far. Headkrack spoke about how several different Drake’s showed up to complete this 24 track album. Drake showed his reggae side, a lot of emotions and Headkrack believes he knows when Drake wore sandals, socks and more.
Fans also heard him spit bars as well as transform into disco Drake. He even has a song with Michael Jackson on it. Headkrack believes that this is one of the best times for music.
RELATED: Why You Shouldn’t Listen To Drake’s New Album “Scorpion” In The Gym [EXCLUSIVE]
Over the past several weeks Teyana Taylor, Kanye, Nas and many more have released albums. There is something for everyone out. How do you feel about Drake’s album?
RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Was Ready To Give Drake The Business But He Cancelled
RELATED: Drake’s Mom Sandi Graham Says Rap Beefs Need To Stop
