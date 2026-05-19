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PS Plus Prices Are Going Up Due To "Ongoing Market Conditions"

Blame Trump: Sony Raises Price For 1 & 3 Month PS Plus Subscriptions

The one-month subscription for the essential tier will now cost $11, up $1. The three-month subscription is now $28, a $3 increase.

Published on May 19, 2026

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  • The one-month subscription for the essential tier will now cost $11, up $1. The three-month subscription is now $28, a $3 increase.
  • If you are an annual subscriber, you don't have to worry for now, unless you're in Turkey and India. Still, based on the wording of the announcement, the PlayStation Extra and Premium tiers will be affected.
  • According to Sony, the reason for the price increase is "ongoing market conditions," which is basically another way of saying, due to Donald Trump's heada**ery and the AI-based memory shortage, you're going to have to dip into your pockets for some extra change.
PS Plus Prices Are Going Up Due To "Ongoing Market Conditions"
Sony / PS Plus

Deep sigh. Gaming continues to get more expensive. Sony announced it has raised the price of the PS Plus subscription service.

The one-month subscription for the essential tier will now cost $11, up $1. The three-month subscription is now $28, a $3 increase.

If you are an annual subscriber, you don’t have to worry for now, unless you’re in Turkey and India. Still, based on the wording of the announcement, the PlayStation Extra and Premium tiers will be affected.

Annual subscriptions saw a $40 increase back in 2023, so hopefully Sony realizes another hike would be extremely painful.

According to Sony, the reason for the price increase is “ongoing market conditions,” which is basically another way of saying, due to Donald Trump’s heada**ery and the AI-based memory shortage, you’re going to have to dip into your pockets for some extra change.

It’s Been Nothing But Bad News For Gamers Lately

The news of this price hike is the latest bad news to hit gamers. Microsoft also raised the price of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to $30, and that did not sit well with gamers.

New XBOX CEO Asha Sharma came out swinging, admitting that the service has become “too expensive,” and has since reversed course, lowering the price by removing Call of Duty from the Game Pass lineup.

The $1 increase to the services shouldn’t be a big issue, but its the ongoing “console woes” that are leaving a bad taste in gamers mouths as well a giant dent in their bank accounts.

Microsoft, Sony, and, just recently, Nintendo have all jacked up the prices of their consoles. It costs an eye-watering $650 for a standard PS5 console with a disc drive.

We won’t even mention how much a PS5 Pro costs now.

Bruh.

As expected, the reactions are pouring in; you can see them below.

Blame Trump: Sony Raises Price For 1 & 3 Month PS Plus Subscriptions was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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