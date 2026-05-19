Stefon Diggs was front and center for the first birthday of his daughter Peyton with Cayy Benji. The fertile footballer quickly went viral for his awkward appearance, sparking speculation that the recent Cardi B’s curbside cuss-out kept him from getting too comfortable.

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

For the beautiful baby girl’s big day, her parents went all out with a massive circus celebration: Peyton’s Carnival! The pretty pastel party featured an ice cream stand, popcorn machine, endless stuffed animals, and hundreds of balloons. Everything was perfectly prepared for princess Peyton.

According to The Shade Room, little Peyton didn’t have to decide whether to style and profile in purple or pink because she had a wardrobe change to rock dresses in each color. The massive birthday cake matched the coordinated colors. Stefon shared several sweet moments with the birthday girl, like a daddy-daughter dance.

While little Peyton seemed to be having the best day of her young life, clips of the party went viral for another reason. Although the wide receiver has been a devoted dad for years, several comments clocked that he looked out of place for the happy occasion “like he doesn’t want to be there.”

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Check out more reactions to Stefon Diggs in the viral birthday party clips after the jump!