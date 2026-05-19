Stefon Diggs Throws Daughter Peyton A 1st Birthday Bash
Stefon Diggs & Cayy Benji Throw Daughter Peyton 1st Birthday Bash, Social Media Side-Eyes His Stiff Stance At Circus-Themed Toddler Party
Stefon Diggs was front and center for the first birthday of his daughter Peyton with Cayy Benji. The fertile footballer quickly went viral for his awkward appearance, sparking speculation that the recent Cardi B’s curbside cuss-out kept him from getting too comfortable.
For the beautiful baby girl’s big day, her parents went all out with a massive circus celebration: Peyton’s Carnival! The pretty pastel party featured an ice cream stand, popcorn machine, endless stuffed animals, and hundreds of balloons. Everything was perfectly prepared for princess Peyton.
According to The Shade Room, little Peyton didn’t have to decide whether to style and profile in purple or pink because she had a wardrobe change to rock dresses in each color. The massive birthday cake matched the coordinated colors. Stefon shared several sweet moments with the birthday girl, like a daddy-daughter dance.
While little Peyton seemed to be having the best day of her young life, clips of the party went viral for another reason. Although the wide receiver has been a devoted dad for years, several comments clocked that he looked out of place for the happy occasion “like he doesn’t want to be there.”
Check out more reactions to Stefon Diggs in the viral birthday party clips after the jump!
Seemingly Stiff Stefon Diggs Goes Viral For Awkward Appearance In Birthday Clips
Social media quickly ran wild with jokes and theories about the dynamic. “She looks at Diggs the same way Diggs looks at condoms: Never seen em before.”
Yikes! Another post included a collage of the former Pats player’s expressions, with the caption: “When you barely know the baby or the bm fr but had to still show up lmaoo.”
The theories went as far as claiming the party was the reason Cardi B was recently spotted “cussing out” Stefon a few days prior: “This must be what that fight was about, ninja said bm #2 wanted him to come over for the bday party.”
As previously reported, that curbside kerfuffle was a plot twist shortly after Stefon and Cardi looked cutely coupled up again during a Mother’s Day event hosted by the Diggs Deep Foundation. Once the clips of them packing on the PDA went viral, fans claimed it proved they either spun the block or never broke up completely while Stefon fought and won his assault case. He looked comfortable and downright cozy then.
Despite the jokes flying, Cardi’s no stranger to coparenting after her marriage to Offset, who shares three children with her and three children with three other women.
And Stefon is very familiar with daddy duty. For Christmas, he celebrated the holiday by hard-launching two new infants, including Peyton, a month after Cardi B gave birth to their first child together. “He got 4 more of these first birthdays after this one,” a comment claimed about the ubiquitous baby daddy, seemingly welcoming four baby blessings in 2025. He also has a daughter named Nova, born in 2016.
No matter what fans or haters have to say, it looks like Stefon stands on business when it comes to his prolific progeny, and we love to see it!
Stefon Diggs & Cayy Benji Throw Daughter Peyton 1st Birthday Bash, Social Media Side-Eyes His Stiff Stance At Circus-Themed Toddler Party was originally published on bossip.com