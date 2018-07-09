Drake Could Be Bringing In $440 Million Annually For Toronto [VIDEO]

Drake is, without question, one of the most influential music stars across all genres and that influence has reaped heavy benefits for his hometown of Toronto. According to a new report, Drake’s fame and presence across the Canadian city could be contributing to its $8.8 billion tourism industry.

Vice News Tonight aired a segment hosted by correspondent Dexter Thomas that examined how the artist born Aubrey Drake Graham has left quite the impression to city residents and outsiders who happen to just want to sniff the same air he did, much less eat at the same table he did. Thomas reenacts Drake’s somber Take Care album cover photo at Joso’s restaurant.

The segment goes on to highlight that places Drake has either mentioned visiting in the city or used in a video shoot have seen an uptick in business and there are some fans who request the “Drake table” at Joso’s. It also looks at Drake being an ambassador for the NBA’s Toronto Raptors and was seen frequently along the sidelines during their playoff run this past season.

Thomas spoke with a marketing and analytics manager of major brands in Toronto who suggests Drake is bringing about a cool $440 million per year to the city or about 5 percent of the overall tourism haul.

