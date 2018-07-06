Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Sing For Gary With Da Tea! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary's Tea
| 07.05.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Gary With Da Tea had such a wonderful birthday filled with so many surprises! Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker stopped by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” to give some updates about projects they’re working on and so much more. The two were in the kitchen when Gary snuck up on them.

He began talking about his birthday and Kandi began to sing to him. Todd even decided to help her out giving us Jodeci vibes in the background. Gary loved every moment of it and looked so happy. We are so happy that you enjoyed your birthday Gary With Da Tea!

RELATED: Kandi Burruss Clears Up Rumors About Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Kandi Burruss Tells What She Knows About RHOA Season 11 Cast [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Kandi Burruss Talks About Getting “Kandi Koated Nights” To TV After 9 Years [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Gary With Da Tea Birthday Afternoon Tea Birthday Party

Gary With Da Tea's Fabulous Afternoon Tea Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

87 photos Launch gallery

Gary With Da Tea's Fabulous Afternoon Tea Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Sing For Gary With Da Tea! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea's Fabulous Afternoon Tea Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Gary With Da Tea , Kandi Burruss , Todd Tucker

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close