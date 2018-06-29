Kandi Burruss Talks About Getting “Kandi Koated Nights” To TV After 9 Years [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Kandi Burruss from “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” and her husband Todd Tucker visited “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” and gave us an update on their many hustles.

Their Old Lady Gang restaurant still stays packed, and and Gary With Da Tea shared his rave reviews. Bedroom Kandi is still poppin’ and Todd even co-signs a product he gets pleasure from when his wife is out of town! And even Gary With Da Tea shows his appreciation for one of the products from the Bedroom Kandi collection. In addition to the sex toys, Bedroom Kandi has grooming and beauty products for men and women.

Headkrack gave Todd props for being so likable on reality TV, and Todd said he’s “just backing her up” and playing his role.

But what Kandi is currently giving the most attention to her new Bravo show “Kandi Koated Nights.” The talk show actually launched online 2009 as a podcast, and will finally be seen on television weekly beginning Sunday, July 1st.

You won’t want to miss the Bravo premiere of “Kandi Koated Nights,” because Kandi will be having a very candid conversation about cheating her with Xscape bandmate Tiny, who has a lot to say about the subject after dealing with her husband T.I. being accused of messing with other women. Plus, Kandi will chop it up with”Married To Medicine” star Dr. Jackie and Monique Samuels from “The Real Housewives Of Potomac.”

If your a fan of “Power,” no worries. “Kandi Coated Nights” comes on at 9P/8C right after “Power” goes off, so you don’t have to choose!

Thanks to Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker for coming by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” and you can check out more of our really fun interviews right here. But make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST to hear everything that goes down live!

