CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tiffany Haddish Was Ready To Give Drake The Business But He Cancelled

0 reads
Leave a comment
Saturday Night Live - Season 43

Source: NBC / Getty

Tiffany Haddish is out here living everyone’s best life.

Not only is she a regular when it comes to partying with Beyoncé now — she even had a date planned with Drake after appearing in the “Nice For What” video.” On a recent epidsode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, the Girl’s Trip star revealed that Drizzy invited her out for dinner, and she was so hype that she missed out on $100,000 worth of work by blocking that time off. Then this happened:

 

 

Do you think Drake really had a “family emergency”?

Unfortunately, she never actually got to see “what that D do”. Sorry, Tiff, but there’s more light skinned rappers where he came from.

via GIPHY

The Latest:

Drake’s New Girl Malaika Terry [PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Drake’s New Girl Malaika Terry [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Tiffany Haddish Was Ready To Give Drake The Business But He Cancelled

Drake’s New Girl Malaika Terry [PHOTOS]

 

Tiffany Haddish Was Ready To Give Drake The Business But He Cancelled was originally published on globalgrind.com

drake , Tiffany Haddish

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close