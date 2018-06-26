Tiffany Haddish Was Ready To Give Drake The Business But He Cancelled

Tiffany Haddish is out here living everyone’s best life.
Not only is she a regular when it comes to partying with Beyoncé now — she even had a date planned with Drake after appearing in the “Nice For What” video.” On a recent epidsode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, the Girl’s Trip star revealed that Drizzy invited her out for dinner, and she was so hype that she missed out on $100,000 worth of work by blocking that time off. Then this happened:
Do you think Drake really had a “family emergency”?
Unfortunately, she never actually got to see “what that D do”. Sorry, Tiff, but there’s more light skinned rappers where he came from.
