Drake’s Mom Sandi Graham Says Rap Beefs Need To Stop

Mom dukes definitely has an opinion

Songwriters Hall Of Fame 42nd Annual Induction And Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty

Drake’s mom, Sandi Graham, had something to say about rap beefs. You care. 

Reports TMZ:

Drake’s mom, Sandi Graham, says rap beefs are for kids … and she wants ’em dropped, stat.

We got Sandi leaving Delilah in WeHo — rolling deep with some hotties, btw — and we ask her about Jay-Z throwing shade. Jay and Bey dropped their new joint album, “Everything is Love,” and Jay goes after Drizzy in “BOSS” for turning down his TIDAL offer and choosing Apple Music.

Jay also references the Pusha-T beef and calls out Drake for sending him a $100k invoice. All of that is kid’s play … according to Sandi, who says it’s time everyone act like grown men.

Hey, we’re just posting this for archival purposes.

Peep her commentary below.

