Top 10 Most Disrespectful Farts [EXCLUSIVE]

Special K is giving us a bonus Top 5 and has 10 instead today. He wants to talk about 10 of the most disrespectful farts. Special K spoke about the fart that you do 30 seconds before getting out the elevator and the one you do while watching television.
Everyone laughed as he talked about when you’re in the isle at the grocery store and someone come past you. Couple might know the under the blanket one all too well because his wife once slept in another room because of it. Men also fart next to each other at the urinal.
In church people give the alter call fart and some might do the airport window one too. The last one he listed might have been the worst one of all.
