Is Black Tony About To Become The 4th Member of Migos? [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony didn’t come to work because he was at the BET Awards and was heading back to Atlanta. He told the team how crazy it was and Debra Lee mentioned he should host next year. Rickey Smiley said that they wouldn’t hire him because he doesn’t show up for work.

He also spoke about how he was hanging with Yolanda Adams and Anita Baker. Black Tony then revealed some information that was top secret. He mentioned that he would be the 4th member of Migos.

Black Tony might be fighting for that title because word on Instagram is that T.D. Jakes is allegedly joining them. Rickey told Black Tony if he’s going to be doing other things then he would have to resign. As soon as Black Tony sings the contract he’s leaving the station.

