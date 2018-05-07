Videos
The Migos Go To Therapy & Kanye’s Tweets Are A Distraction On SNL [VIDEO]

These two skits on Donald Glover’s episode of “Saturday Night Live” were perfection.

The Set Gala

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Two of the many highlights from Donald Glover’s appearance on Saturday Night Live were his skits imagining all three members of Migos sharing a therapy session and the visual think piece “A Kanye Place.”

Glover addressed Kanye’s “Poopity scoop” bars and Twitter monologues.

Gambino also shook up the timeline with his brilliant musical monologue.

Watch below.

He also performed the futuristic disco bop “Saturday.”

Glover still remembers being rejected twice after auditioning for SNL, which makes his dominant night even more significant.

Hit the jump to see the overflow of positive feedback from Twitter.

