Black Tony Selling Clothes Stolen From Burlington In A U-Haul Truck [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony just made is way back to Atlanta from Birmingham so he couldn’t make it to work. He spoke to Rickey Smiley about how before he left he stole some clothes from Burlington. One of Rickey’s family members friends put him on to this scheme.

Black Tony is on the come up and is about to make a lot of money. He told the team that he has Sean John shirts, blue jeans and jackets. The only problem is everything is 5x and bigger.

He also told Rickey he is in front of his house with a U-Haul filled with the clothes and no one will let him in the house. Black Tony will be selling the clothes near the Dollar Tree on Riverdale Rd. We can’t wait to hear from Black Tony again.

