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The 15 Most Streamed Texas Rappers Might Surprise You

Published on May 29, 2026

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  • Texas has produced rap stars for decades, from Houston legends to new generation
  • List based on Spotify monthly listeners, not influence or awards
  • Wide range of eras represented, showing Texas rap's enduring popularity
Texas
Source: General / Radio One

Texas has been producing rap stars for decades. From Houston legends who helped define Southern hip hop to the newer generation putting up massive streaming numbers around the world, the Lone Star State remains one of rap’s most important regions. Whether you’re riding with Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and Megan Thee Stallion or grew up on Paul Wall, Mike Jones, UGK, and the Geto Boys, Texas continues to put artists on the map.

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First things first, let’s explain how this list was put together.

This isn’t a ranking of the greatest Texas rappers ever. It’s not based on influence, classic albums, awards, or cultural impact. This list is based strictly on Spotify monthly listeners. We only included artists who were raised in Texas or are strongly tied to the Texas rap scene. And because Spotify is the only major streaming platform that publicly displays monthly listener data, Apple Music, TIDAL, and YouTube Music weren’t factored into the rankings.

With that said, let’s look at the list.

1. Travis Scott

Hometown: Missouri City (Houston Area)

Spotify Monthly Listeners: 61.3 Million

Most Streamed Album: ASTROWORLD

2. Don Toliver

Hometown: Alief (Houston)

Spotify Monthly Listeners: 46.1 Million

Most Streamed Album: Heaven Or Hell

3. Megan Thee Stallion

Hometown: South Park (Houston)

Spotify Monthly Listeners: 25.8 Million

Most Streamed Album: Good News

4. BigXthaPlug

Hometown: Dallas

Spotify Monthly Listeners: 20.4 Million

Most Streamed Album: AMAR

5. That Mexican OT

Hometown: Bay City

Spotify Monthly Listeners: 5.7 Million

Most Streamed Album: Lonestar Luchador

6. Teezo Touchdown

Hometown: Beaumont

Spotify Monthly Listeners: 5.0 Million

Most Streamed Album: How Do You Sleep At Night?

7. Mike Jones

Hometown: Houston

Spotify Monthly Listeners: 3.34 Million

Most Streamed Album: Who Is Mike Jones?

8. Paul Wall

Hometown: Houston

Spotify Monthly Listeners: 3.17 Million

Most Streamed Album: The Peoples Champ

9. Chamillionaire

Hometown: Houston

Spotify Monthly Listeners: 2.53 Million

Most Streamed Album: The Sound of Revenge

10. UGK

Hometown: Port Arthur

Spotify Monthly Listeners: 1.79 Million

Most Streamed Album: Ridin’ Dirty

11. Monaleo

Hometown: Houston

Spotify Monthly Listeners: 1.72 Million

Most Streamed Album: Where The Flowers Don’t Die

12. Geto Boys / Scarface

Hometown: Houston

Spotify Monthly Listeners: 1.61 Million (Geto Boys) / 1.16 Million (Scarface)

Most Streamed Albums: We Can’t Be Stopped / The Diary

13. Dorrough Music

Hometown: Dallas

Spotify Monthly Listeners: 1.53 Million

Most Streamed Album: Dorrough Music

14. Lil’ Flip

Hometown: Houston

Spotify Monthly Listeners: 1.35 Million

Most Streamed Album: U Gotta Feel Me

15. Sauce Walka

Hometown: Houston

Spotify Monthly Listeners: 1.11 Million

Most Streamed Album: Sauce Ghetto Gospel

Honorable Mentions

Just missing the Top 15 are Mo3 (1.04 million monthly listeners), Maxo Kream (977K), Mike Dimes (964K), Slim Thug (791K), Yella Beezy (768K), KenTheMan (759K), Z-Ro (634K), Lil’ Keke (607K), and the late BeatKing (394K). Screwed Up Click legend Big Pokey rounds out the list with more than 121K monthly listeners.

The biggest surprise here might be how many different eras of Texas rap are represented. You’ve got streaming giants like Travis Scott and Don Toliver at the top, but you’ve also got artists like Mike Jones, Paul Wall, Chamillionaire, UGK, Geto Boys, and Lil’ Flip still pulling in millions of listeners years after their biggest runs. That’s a reminder that Texas rap isn’t just part of hip hop history. People are still pressing play every day.

The 15 Most Streamed Texas Rappers Might Surprise You was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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