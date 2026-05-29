Olympic Gold Medalist Dominique Dawes Opens First Houston Area Academy

Source: David Madison / Getty

Houston area families will soon have access to a youth training program founded by one of the most accomplished gymnasts in American history. Olympic gold medalist Dominique Dawes is expanding her nationally recognized Dominique Dawes Academy to Texas, with its first location set to open in Jersey Village on May 30.

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The new facility will offer gymnastics and style training programs for children ranging from 18 months old through high school age. The academy is designed to provide a welcoming environment for beginners while also helping more experienced athletes continue to develop their skills.

For Dawes, the move into the Houston area represents another major step in the academy’s nationwide growth plans. The organization hopes to open dozens of locations across the country in the coming years, and a second Houston area academy is already scheduled to open in Spring later this summer.

While gymnastics remains at the heart of the program, academy leaders say the mission extends far beyond athletic achievement. Classes are designed to help young people build confidence, develop discipline, and learn valuable life skills through movement and structured training. Coaches work with students of all ability levels, emphasizing personal growth alongside physical development.

Academy officials believe Jersey Village is an ideal fit for the brand because of its strong family focus and community atmosphere. Leadership says they hope the facility becomes a place where children feel comfortable challenging themselves, overcoming obstacles, and celebrating their accomplishments both inside and outside the gym.

Families interested in joining the academy can take advantage of an early registration promotion before the grand opening. Early enrollment is currently available for a reduced fee and includes benefits such as priority class access, invitations to exclusive pre opening events, a VIP pass to the grand opening celebration, and opportunities to meet Dominique Dawes. With excitement already building around the academy’s Texas debut, organizers encourage parents to reserve spots before classes begin filling up.

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Olympic Gold Medalist Dominique Dawes Opens First Houston Area Academy was originally published on theboxhouston.com