Black Tony: “I’m Comin’ In There Like A Trap Superhero” [EXCLUSIVE]

| 06.20.18
Black Tony didn’t want to come to work and called Rickey Smiley to talk about Birthday Bash. He mentioned that everyone will be speechless about his entrance. Black Tony said he’s going to jump from the helicopter and pull out his parachute.

He wants to come in like the trap superhero. Black Tony then spoke about how a woman at Kroger’s had a baby on the floor, but he didn’t help. He decided to steal soap and lotion instead to sell to everyone. Black Tony mentioned that he doesn’t want to see anymore ashy and dusty people.

Birthday Bash ATL 2018 [PHOTOS]

