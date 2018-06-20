Black Tony didn’t want to come to work and called Rickey Smiley to talk about Birthday Bash. He mentioned that everyone will be speechless about his entrance. Black Tony said he’s going to jump from the helicopter and pull out his parachute.
He wants to come in like the trap superhero. Black Tony then spoke about how a woman at Kroger’s had a baby on the floor, but he didn’t help. He decided to steal soap and lotion instead to sell to everyone. Black Tony mentioned that he doesn’t want to see anymore ashy and dusty people.
RELATED: Black Tony Tries To Shoot His Shot With Tiny [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Confuses Eva Marcille For Eve & Evelyn Lozada [EXCLUSIVE]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.
RELATED: Black Tony: “Celibate? You Sell A Bit, I’ll Buy A Bit!” [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Names That Traumatize Jamie Foxx’s Accuser [EXCLUSIVE]
- Marlon Wayans Told The Truth About Ben Carson And Conservatives Are Upset [VIDEO]
- Black Tony: “I’m Comin’ In There Like A Trap Superhero” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Ronnie DeVoe Wins Father’s Day [PHOTOS]
- Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre’s Romantic Vacation Is Serving Real Body Goals [PHOTOS]
- NBA Champ Nick Young Endorses Legalization… Of Cocaine? [VIDEO]
- Will The Kardashians Ruin Tiffany Haddish’s Career For MTV Movie & TV Awards Joke? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- The Smithsonian’s Oprah Exhibit Is About So Much More Than Oprah
- Everything We Know About The Allegations Against Ex-NFL Player Kellen Winslow Jr.
- XXXTentacion’s Ex Girlfriend & Reported Abuse Victim Responds To His Death