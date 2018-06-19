Black Tony Tries To Shoot His Shot With Tiny [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley and is really upset with him. He tried to call Rickey because they wouldn’t let him, 2 Chainz or Taraji P. Henson into Birthday Bash. When Black Tony told the people he works there they didn’t believe him.
Mz Shyneka did a story about T.I. allegedly cheating on Tiny and Black Tony wants her number. He believes he can treat Tiny so much better and he won’t do her wrong. Everyone laughed at Black Tony because no one wants to be with him.
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
