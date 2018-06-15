Black Tony Confuses Eva Marcille For Eve & Evelyn Lozada [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony didn’t come to work today because he had some business with Pancake. Rickey Smiley introduced him to Eva Marcille on the phone and Black Tony was so excited. He told Eva that he loved her in “Barbershop,” and enjoys watching her on “Basketball Wives.”

Eva told Black Tony that she isn’t a rapper or on that show. She said you have me confused with Eve and Evelyn Lozada. Black Tony went on the internet and got excited because Eva is beautiful. He said he will take her to the trap and shopping at Forever 21.

