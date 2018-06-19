How Did Darius McCrary Get His Child Support Payments Down To $29? [EXCLUSIVE]

Darius McCrary the actor that played Eddie Winslow in “Family Matters,” is making headlines after he allegedly can’t afford his child support payments. He wants to have his child support payments terminated and was able to get them lowered to $29. Rickey Smiley believes that he should go pick up some cans off the street.

Gary With Da Tea mentioned that he can only afford a can of similac and that he should ask some of his co-stars from the show. They also talked about how other men are looking for his judge so they can pay $29 a month. Gary spoke about Cardi B being a little upset over her cover on Rolling Stone magazine.

