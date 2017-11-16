Darius McCrary Can’t Pay Child Support

The struggle is real! Darius McCrary has made much money at all this year. According to documents, he filed last year he only made over $500!
TMZ reports, that McCrary cannot pay his child support to his ex-wife Tammy Brawner. Documents revealed on a recent 7 day shoot the actor only made $125/day and is still waiting for the paycheck.
If that’s not enough, the IRS is after him. He claims that he owes them $90k!
Having to move in with his aunt to keep afloat, the Family Matters actor has fallen on hard times. In the case of his daughter, he can’t afford to pay for a court monitor when he has to see her. His visits must be monitored because his ex-wife has a restraining order against him.
Needing a break, he’s asked the court to cut him some slack on child support and the give him the chance to see his child without a court monitor.
(Source: TMZ)
(Photo Credit: Full Image 360 / Jevone Moore / PRPhotos)