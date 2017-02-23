Darius McCrary Accused Of Holding His Baby Over A Pot Of Boiling Water

Darius McCrary has gotten himself in really hot water (again).
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The actor’s wife, who just got a restraining order against him, claims that McCrary is terrorizing both her and their infant daughter. Tammy Brawner told TMZ on February 10th, the actor had a meltdown, hurling picture frames and other objects around the house, and hitting her in the head with his forearm. Brawner added that she was upset because the object came dangerously close to their 16-month-old daughter, Zoey.
Court documents show that Brawner revealed that McCrary has abused her on several instances, including one time when he held the baby over a boiling pot of water and said he wished he never had her. She also accuses him of frequent spankings and strapping down Zoey’s arms during meals. Tammy told the court that Darius regularly drinks, does drugs and comes home wasted and violent.
The judge then ordered Darius to move out of their home, and to stay 100 yards away from Tammy and Zoey. He’s also barred from visitation until after a court hearing next month. However, Darius says none of Tammy’s accusations are true. He took to Instagram to clear things up, with a photo of he and his daughter that read, “Yea, Right. Sad, some people do anything to make #TMZ”
Tammy is planning to file for divorce. Do you the Darius McCrary is guilty of these accusations?
We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs
We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs
1. Mike Epps1 of 26
2. Dwayne Wade2 of 26
3. Kimora Lee Simmons and Djimon Honsou3 of 26
4. Usher and Tameka Raymond were once married...but as we know, it didn't work out.4 of 26
5. Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey5 of 26
6. Mashonda Tifrere was once married to Swizz Beatz.6 of 26
7. Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose7 of 26
8. Kimora and Russell Simmons8 of 26
9. Tamar Braxton & Vincent filed for divorce9 of 26
10. Janet Jackson has been divorced...twice.10 of 26
11. 'All My Children' star and current guest star on 'Power' Debbi Morgan has been married...and divorced four times.11 of 26
12. Eric Benet was married to and divorced from Halle Berry. Now they are both married to other people.12 of 26
13. Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz were once husband and wife.13 of 26
14. And we thought it would last - Evelyn Lozada and Ocho Cinco.14 of 26
15. Yup, Shaunie really was a basketball wife, she was married to Shaquille O'Neal.15 of 26
16. Allen and Tawanna Iverson are legally divorced, but have apparently reconciled, although they haven't remarried.16 of 26
17. Not quite divorced yet, but the papers have been filed and it's been finalized...but will Khloe and Lamar go through with it?17 of 26
18. Jill Scott18 of 26
19. Gina Torres & Laurence Fishburne were officially divorced in October of 201719 of 26
20. Tisha Campbell Martin & Duane Martin20 of 26
21. Stephen Belafonte & Melanie Brown21 of 26
22. Stephen Belafonte & Melanie Brown22 of 26
23. Mary J. Blige & Kendu Isaacs23 of 26
24. Mary J. Blige & Kendu Isaacs24 of 26
25. Usher & Grace Miguel25 of 26
26. Usher & Grace Miguel26 of 26
Darius McCrary Accused Of Holding His Baby Over A Pot Of Boiling Water was originally published on globalgrind.com