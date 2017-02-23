Darius McCrary has gotten himself in really hot water (again).

The actor’s wife, who just got a restraining order against him, claims that McCrary is terrorizing both her and their infant daughter. Tammy Brawner told TMZ on February 10th, the actor had a meltdown, hurling picture frames and other objects around the house, and hitting her in the head with his forearm. Brawner added that she was upset because the object came dangerously close to their 16-month-old daughter, Zoey.

Court documents show that Brawner revealed that McCrary has abused her on several instances, including one time when he held the baby over a boiling pot of water and said he wished he never had her. She also accuses him of frequent spankings and strapping down Zoey’s arms during meals. Tammy told the court that Darius regularly drinks, does drugs and comes home wasted and violent.

The judge then ordered Darius to move out of their home, and to stay 100 yards away from Tammy and Zoey. He’s also barred from visitation until after a court hearing next month. However, Darius says none of Tammy’s accusations are true. He took to Instagram to clear things up, with a photo of he and his daughter that read, “Yea, Right. Sad, some people do anything to make #TMZ”

Tammy is planning to file for divorce. Do you the Darius McCrary is guilty of these accusations?

Darius McCrary Accused Of Holding His Baby Over A Pot Of Boiling Water was originally published on globalgrind.com

