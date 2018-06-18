How Rickey Smiley Spent Father’s Day 2018 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Father’s Day has passed and Rickey Smiley showed us just what he did on that special day. He had a whole bunch of kids at the house and they enjoyed breakfast together. Rickey grilled some food, got in the pool and looked so happy. The kids also enjoyed the day as we watched them jump from the diving board.

Rickey mentioned that he was going to go see his granddad and was excited to say that Uncle Bruce was coming out the hospital. He spoke about how he couldn’t answer everyone’s text messages, but was so happy.

We hope everyone enjoyed Father’s Day!

