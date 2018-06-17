Rickey Smiley Morning Show Listeners Send Father’s Day Shout Outs [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s Father’s Day weekend and time to celebrate! Listeners called in about the amazing dads and shouted them out. One woman called and spoke about her kids dad and how he takes care of them so well. Another person called and talked about his dad that passed away.
One man shouted out all the men that helped raised him and how much he loves them. Headkrack gave a special shout out to his dad and step-dad. Eva Marcille showed loved to her fiancé and dad. Have a great Father’s Day!
