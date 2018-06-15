Rickey Smiley Responds To “Outright Lie” Written About Him [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley had to address a certain issue that came up and he isn’t pleased with. A blog put out a story and spoke about how he’s dating Porsha Williams. Rickey mentioned that this in no shape or form is this true and believes it was a slow news day because they had to put out these lies.

Follow @TheRSMS

Rickey said, “I don’t need to lie on my thing, I’m confident.”

RELATED: Porsha Williams Pop Quizzes Rickey Smiley To See How Rich He Is [VIDEO]

He even spoke about people that called and texted him to ask him about this incident. Rickey couldn’t believe people would text him that mess and said he respects Porsha and that they are just friends. The story isn’t true and he wants people to understand that.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Explains Why He Won’t Date Young Women [VIDEO]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Wendy Williams Asks Rickey Smiley About Dating Porsha Williams [VIDEO]

The Latest: