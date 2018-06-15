Rickey Smiley Explains Why Father’s Day Isn’t The Time To Celebrate Single Mothers [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley is so excited about Father’s Day this weekend and can’t wait to celebrate all the men that helped raise him. Eva Marcille wants to also celebrate single moms that are playing the roll, but Rickey believes moms were celebrated on Mother’s Day. He was disappointed at the fact that he didn’t notice any Father’s Day commercials.

Rickey also shouted out all the dads that are fighting in court to have visitation and how the courts aren’t fair when it comes to that.

Headkrack mentioned that when men go to court the odds are always against them. There are a lot of deadbeat mothers out there and they are still celebrated and that’s not fair. Rickey also recalls one day sending his daughter to school in a new pajama set. He thought it was new clothing, but he wanted so bad to be a father to her and did what he had to do.

Rickey hopes that this holiday it helps men that aren’t stepping up to the plate to come correct. Shout out to all the dads, mentors, coaches, pastors and everyone that had helped raise a child. Happy Father’s Day!

