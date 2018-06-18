Refrigerator Donation Turns Into A Shooting Threat [EXCLUSIVE]

06.18.18
This prank call about a refrigerator being donated turned very serious after a while. A lady was sleeping and the person was looking for the man that said he would donate a fridge. The woman on the phone began to cry and get sad because she promised a family they would get this donated fridge.

She even told her she was coming to the house to get the fridge and the woman on the phone threatened her life. If they come to the house she promised to get her gun. As the conversation continued you won’t believe what else was said.

