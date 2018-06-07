Prank Call: Woman Flips Out On Supervisor Over Missing Diamond Watch [EXCLUSIVE]

A woman got very upset after finding out her package allegedly caught on fire in the mailroom. She called up the mail service and found out that one of the employees smokes crack and is an alcoholic. They transferred her to the actual employee and he began to cough as well as throw up on the phone.

The woman was taken back and got very angry after he spoke about how its okay for him to smoke and drink. She wanted to speak to the supervisor and when he got on the phone she began to curse at him. Even after threatening to report them he told her he didn’t care and nothing was wrong. Keep listening to find out what she did at the end of the call.

