A woman got very upset after finding out her package allegedly caught on fire in the mailroom. She called up the mail service and found out that one of the employees smokes crack and is an alcoholic. They transferred her to the actual employee and he began to cough as well as throw up on the phone.
The woman was taken back and got very angry after he spoke about how its okay for him to smoke and drink. She wanted to speak to the supervisor and when he got on the phone she began to curse at him. Even after threatening to report them he told her he didn’t care and nothing was wrong. Keep listening to find out what she did at the end of the call.
RELATED: Prank Call: How A Woman Reacted When Her Daughter’s Called A Skeezer [EXCLUSIVE]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Pops Off Over A Pastor During A Prank Call [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Accuses A Woman Of Not Paying Her Car Note [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Kevin Garnett’s Sister Arrested For Attempted Bomb Threat Robbery
- Praise Break: Lecrae Feat. Mali Music “Tell The World” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Is It Wrong For A Man To Expect Sex If He Pays For Your Vacation? [POLL]
- LeBron James Says Cavaliers Or Warriors Would Reject White House Invite
- Prank Call: Woman Flips Out On Supervisor Over Missing Diamond Watch [EXCLUSIVE]
- Little Girl Slays Her Pre-K Graduation [VIDEO]
- Son Explains Why He Wrote Harsh Obituary About His Mother
- Racist South Carolina Man Finally Confesses To Putting Black Man Through Enslavement Hell
- 3 Things We Didn’t Know About Beyonce & Jay-Z [VIDEOS]
- Donald Glover In The Running To Star In Willy Wonka Reboot