Rickey Smiley Gets Invite To Fight During A Prank Call [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley called up Mrs. Jones and pretended to be a woman in Target that witnessed a young man confessing. Rickey told the woman on the phone that her son took money from her bra and had a breakdown and was ready to receive Christ in his life. The woman told him he had the wrong number then gave the phone to someone else.
Rickey kept telling her that he didn’t want to speak with her and she told him to shut up. Then they both began talking about fighting each other. You won’t believe how she responded when she found out it was a prank.
