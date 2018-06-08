Rickey Smiley Pretends To Be Pastor For A Prank Call [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley messed with wrong woman so early in the morning. He called Melba’s house and talked about how her son performed at the church and offended people. Melba mentioned she has nothing to do with that and the woman on the phone began saying that she raised him wrong.

She then began to curse at her and Rickey talked about how he just bought a knife from Target and will come over to beat her. The woman hung up the phone and when he called back started cursing again. Then the pastor got on the phone and began to pray, but listen to see how this prank ended.

