Ne-Yo Takes On A Challenge To Freestyle! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Watch out now Ne-Yo made an attempt to freestyle while playing 5 Shots. Headkrack put on a slow tempo beat and Ne-Yo rapped about his 4 kids and 1 on the way and his new album. He couldn’t help but talk about being in the game for 12 years and how he’s going to keep going strong.

During the game Ne-Yo also spoke about how he loves to watch “Game Of Thrones” and that he can sing better than Rickey Smiley. Ne-Yo confessed to never working with a certain company, but listen to the interview to hear about that and his freestyle.

