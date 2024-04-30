Vanessa Williams Drops Debut Single and Video ‘Legs (Keep Dancing)’ from First Pop Album in 15 Years

Vanessa Williams is back in the spotlight with her latest single and music video, “Legs (Keep Dancing),” marking a significant return to the dance music scene.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Co-written by industry talents Chantry Johnson, Kjersti Long, and Kipper Jones, known for their work on Williams’ early hits like “The Comfort Zone” and “The Right Stuff,” this track showcases her enduring talent and musical evolution. Available in MSQ Stereo and Dolby Atmos Immersive Audio, the single offers an immersive sonic experience highlighting Williams’ powerful vocals and infectious energy.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The music video, produced by Williams and directed by Mike Ruiz, adds a visual spectacle that complements the song’s upbeat tempo and lively spirit. Fans can enjoy the video on Williams’ Official YouTube Channel, where it has already garnered praise for its dynamic choreography and vibrant aesthetics, enhancing the overall experience of “Legs (Keep Dancing).”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Inspired by Diahann Carroll’s memoir “The Legs Are The Last To Go,” Vanessa Williams pays homage to the legendary actress and draws inspiration from her empowering words about strength and resilience. Drawing from her personal connection with Carroll, who portrayed her mother in “The Courage to Love,” Williams infuses “Legs (Keep Dancing)” with a sense of empowerment and self-assurance, making it more than just a dance anthem.

Related Article: Save The Best For Last: Entertainment Icon Vanessa Williams Launches Her Own Record Label

In addition to her musical comeback, Vanessa Williams has ventured into business endeavors by establishing her recording label, Mellian Music, and launching her first publishing entities. Teaming up with industry partners like Mod Squad, LLC, distributed by GoDigiPath, LLC, in collaboration with ADA Worldwide, Williams is preparing for the release of her first non-seasonal album in 15 years. This forthcoming album, executive produced by Mellian Music, Mod Squad, LLC, and Christopher Todd Hall, promises a diverse range of sounds across Pop, R&B, Latin, Jazz, and Dance genres, showcasing Williams’ versatility as an artist.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE