Why Lil Twist’s Response To Pusha T Is Hurting Instead Of Helping Drake [EXCLUSIVE]

Audio
| 06.07.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

People have been waiting for Drake to come back and body Pusha T with a song, but it hasn’t happened yet. Headkrack mentioned that someone from the Cash Money team just caused Drake to get an honorary L. Lil Twist responded with a song and it’s terrible.

The lyrics are weak and Headkrack believes that he should not get involved with beef like this ever again.

RELATED: Why Drake’s Dad Should Leave Wendy Williams Alone [EXCLUSIVE]

Headkrack also spoke about Azealia Banks being kicked off Twitter. She went back and forth with a contestant from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Azealia spoke about her disgusting crotch and some other choice words and has been suspended from Twitter for now.

RELATED: Will Drake & Pusha T’s Beef Last All Summer? [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Drake Addresses Blackface Controversy, Hood Pass Still Under Review

The Latest:

The Best Twitter Reactions to Pusha T’s Drake Diss

21 photos Launch gallery

The Best Twitter Reactions to Pusha T’s Drake Diss

Continue reading Why Lil Twist’s Response To Pusha T Is Hurting Instead Of Helping Drake [EXCLUSIVE]

The Best Twitter Reactions to Pusha T’s Drake Diss

drake , Lil' Twist , Pusha T

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close