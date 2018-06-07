Why Lil Twist’s Response To Pusha T Is Hurting Instead Of Helping Drake [EXCLUSIVE]

People have been waiting for Drake to come back and body Pusha T with a song, but it hasn’t happened yet. Headkrack mentioned that someone from the Cash Money team just caused Drake to get an honorary L. Lil Twist responded with a song and it’s terrible.
The lyrics are weak and Headkrack believes that he should not get involved with beef like this ever again.
Headkrack also spoke about Azealia Banks being kicked off Twitter. She went back and forth with a contestant from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Azealia spoke about her disgusting crotch and some other choice words and has been suspended from Twitter for now.
