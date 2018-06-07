Why Lil Twist’s Response To Pusha T Is Hurting Instead Of Helping Drake [EXCLUSIVE]

People have been waiting for Drake to come back and body Pusha T with a song, but it hasn’t happened yet. Headkrack mentioned that someone from the Cash Money team just caused Drake to get an honorary L. Lil Twist responded with a song and it’s terrible.

Follow @TheRSMS

The lyrics are weak and Headkrack believes that he should not get involved with beef like this ever again.

RELATED: Why Drake’s Dad Should Leave Wendy Williams Alone [EXCLUSIVE]

Headkrack also spoke about Azealia Banks being kicked off Twitter. She went back and forth with a contestant from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Azealia spoke about her disgusting crotch and some other choice words and has been suspended from Twitter for now.

RELATED: Will Drake & Pusha T’s Beef Last All Summer? [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Drake Addresses Blackface Controversy, Hood Pass Still Under Review

The Latest: