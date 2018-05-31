Drake finally picked up his smartphone and took to Instagram to address at least one portion of Pusha T’s scathing “The Story Of Adidon” diss track. With the Virginia rapper using a photo of the Canadian superstar in Blackface, Drizzy clarified the reasons behind the picture but nothing else.

“I know everyone is enjoying the circus but I want to clarify one image in question,” Drake wrote Wednesday (May 30) at 10:55PM.

He added, “The picture is from 2007, a time in my life when I was an actor and I was working on a project that was about young black actors struggling to get roles, being stereotyped and type cast. The photos represented how African Americans were once wrongfully portrayed in entertainment.

Drizzy goes on to say that he and fellow actor Mazin Elsadig were attempting to highlight the battles they had as young Black actors trying to get into the game. Elsadig, 30, is an actor of Sudanese descent and worked with Drake as a cast member of Degrassi: The Next Generation.

What we’re wondering is of all the flame Push gave Drake, including claims of a kid with a porn star chief among them, it is beyond curious he chose this as a moment to speak out. Stay tuned as this will surely heat up over the next few days.

Photo: Getty

Drake Addresses Blackface Controversy, Hood Pass Still Under Review was originally published on hiphopwired.com