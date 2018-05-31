Will Drake & Pusha T’s Beef Last All Summer? [EXCLUSIVE]

The drama continues around the Drake and Pusha T beef. Things all started when Pusha T spoke about Young Money on his new album. Drake put out a song about Pusha T after and talked about his fiancée and falling career.
Pusha T came back with “The Story Of Adidon.” On the track he talked about Drake’s family, alleged child and relationship with a porn star. Headkrack believes that with all this beef it could possibly last all summer. Pusha T allegedly has more to say and Drake is probably in the studio now.
The BET Awards is this month and everyone is excited. Nicki Minaj, Migos and H.E.R. will be performing as well as many more.
