Is Spirit Airlines Going Out of Business ?

Spirit Airlines may cease operations and liquidate its assets, immediately canceling all flights.

Other airlines are preparing 'rescue fares' to help Spirit passengers get home if the airline shuts down.

Spirit's financial troubles, including soaring costs and the pandemic's impact, have led to its second bankruptcy in less than a year.

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Rumors are circulating that Spirit Airlines will soon be liquidated. What does it mean if Spirit Airlines liquidates? Well, in the simplest terms, you’ll lose your flight if Spirit liquidates and sells off its assets; flights are canceled immediately. The airline will almost go away overnight. If the spirit is told to cease operations and liquidate, flyers will be started. Other airlines already have plans in place to offer what they call rescue fares, which are discounted one-way fares to get people home if Spirit flights no longer exist. In the worst scenario in the coming days, flyers will want to have at least some idea of a backup plan, another way to get home if they need it.

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Spirit says as of now, it’s business as usual; they’re continuing to operate their flights and continuing to accept new bookings and reservations. However, some of the airlines’ creditors are starting to have doubts about the long-term future of Spirit and their ability to get back to profitability, especially with the surge in fuel prices that has nearly doubled since the start of the year.

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What happened to spirit? Things weren’t always this way for Spirit; they used to be a cash cow.

Until the 2020 pandemic, wages and costs soared, all while Spirit made what some would call “ questionable” business decisions in terms of buying new aircraft; there was also an issue with their engines that hurt them as well. Coming out of the pandemic, their consumers had a different taste for how they travel, and competition also increased. Then there was a potential merger with JetBlue, which ultimately didn’t work out. For the second time, they have entered bankruptcy in less than a year. However, things did start looking okay for Spirit Airlines. They were expected to have a big summer, but then the war in Iran happened, oil prices shot up, which also caused jet fuel to spike, and ultimately, they just couldn’t survive. It’s said that their margins were way too thin.

Spirit Airlines is one of, if not the only, airline that has not had a fatal crash. They were third in the country in on-time arrivals in 2025, which surprises a lot of people, given the stigma around Spirit Airlines. They have canceled way fewer flights compared to other airlines; they were about a third to a fourth of the cancellations. None of that comes without having good employees. At one time, some of their employees, like pilots and flight attendants, agreed to take pay cuts to try to save the company; however, that didn’t work.

In the coming days to weeks, we’ll see what happens with Spirit Airlines. In case you have a flight booked, make sure you have alternative flight arrangements.

Is Spirit Airlines Going Out of Business ? was originally published on thebeatdfw.com