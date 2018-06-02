Kanye West has been making a lot of headlines lately, but he continues to disappoint fans. Headkrack stayed up until midnight waiting to hear it and it never came. On his way to work he got the chance to listen to it and has some favorites off of it.
Headkrack mentioned most artist music drops at a certain time, but not Kanye. He also talked about Black Thought’s new music and really likes it. Headkrack also shouted out Childish Gambino for making “This Is America” platinum.
RELATED: Why Bobby Brown Wants To Slap Kanye West
RELATED: Drake Drops Pusha T & Kanye West Diss, “Duppy Freestyle” [NEW MUSIC]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Was Taylor Swift Being Messy Towards Kanye West By Getting Friendly With Amber Rose? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Kanye West Pays $85K For Rights To Whitney Houston’s Drug Bathroom Pic
The Latest:
- Black Tony Misses Work To Do Something Fantastical [EXCLUSIVE]
- Is Jesse Williams’ New Girlfriend Taylor Rooks Just A Decoy? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why People Were Upset With Chadwick Boseman [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Kanye West Disappointed Fans…. Again [EXCLUSIVE]
- What Black Women Are Doing The “LeBron Walkout” For In 2018
- Why Drake’s Dad Should Leave Wendy Williams Alone [EXCLUSIVE]
- The Economy Was “Set Up Well” For Trump, Obama Says In New Book As Black Unemployment Plunges
- Jeff Johnson’s Message To Roseanne Barr: “Don’t Be A Passive Aggressive Racist” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Sommore Set To Produce Her Own Comedy Special
- Eva Marcille Officially Joining “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Cast