How Kanye West Disappointed Fans…. Again [EXCLUSIVE]

Kanye West has been making a lot of headlines lately, but he continues to disappoint fans. Headkrack stayed up until midnight waiting to hear it and it never came. On his way to work he got the chance to listen to it and has some favorites off of it.

Headkrack mentioned most artist music drops at a certain time, but not Kanye. He also talked about Black Thought’s new music and really likes it. Headkrack also shouted out Childish Gambino for making “This Is America” platinum.

